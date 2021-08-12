Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is now on consoles

And don't blink. Good luck. 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 12 August 2021

Doctor Who's brand-new mobile (and PC) game is out now on consoles.

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins builds on the events of iconic Doctor Who episode Blink, transporting players into a series of sinister events occurring at Wester Drumlins - the very same abandoned London townhouse where the Weeping Angels made their first TV appearance.

It stars ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood (played by Ingrid Oliver), who is investigating the events of the legendary Blink episode, and the subsequent disappearance of Larry (Finlay Robertson returns to play as Larry).

Co-developed by Kaigan Games, the game blends live-action footage with puzzle gameplay. As Tom explained in his article on the mobile release, "the game mimics giving you control of an entire phone which you're able to snoop through for clues, and receive calls from other characters".

After a positive response to the mobile and PC versions, and by "popular demand", the game has been ported over to all last-gen and current-gen consoles. That's especially noteworthy given past Doctor Who games have been a mixed-bag (anyone remember Sumo Digital's Doctor Who: The Adventure Games?)

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch for £9.99 ($12.99).

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Life is Strange: Remastered Collection release delayed to 2022

UPDATE: True Colors also delayed on Switch.

9

The Last of Us Part 2's Shamblers used to have big bums that exploded

Shambolic behaviour.

19

Take a new tour of Life Is Strange: True Colors' Haven Springs

"The small town with a big heart".

6

Brilliant 14th century stealth adventure A Plague Tale: Innocence is next week's Epic Store freebie

And it's joined by 2D combat-racer Speed Brawl.

14

GTA2 meets Cyberpunk game Glitchpunk launches on Steam Early Access in August

With one playable city good for around eight hours of play.

8

You may also enjoy...

Feature | Beyond FMV: the remarkable story of Erica

"We're just two nobodies who are probably going to get taken for a ride."

17

Recommended | World's End Club review - a delightfully nonsensical trip across Japan

Apocalypse wow.

22

The Last of Us 3 has a story outline Neil Druckmann hopes will one day see the light of day

"We'll see."

120

Review | NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139... review - a better version of the weakest game in the series

I just Replican't.

110

Feature | What if we could shuffle plot twists each time we played?

"No, actually I'm not your father."

92

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch