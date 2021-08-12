Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is now on consoles

Doctor Who's brand-new mobile (and PC) game is out now on consoles.

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins builds on the events of iconic Doctor Who episode Blink, transporting players into a series of sinister events occurring at Wester Drumlins - the very same abandoned London townhouse where the Weeping Angels made their first TV appearance.

It stars ex-UNIT scientist Petronella Osgood (played by Ingrid Oliver), who is investigating the events of the legendary Blink episode, and the subsequent disappearance of Larry (Finlay Robertson returns to play as Larry).

Co-developed by Kaigan Games, the game blends live-action footage with puzzle gameplay. As Tom explained in his article on the mobile release, "the game mimics giving you control of an entire phone which you're able to snoop through for clues, and receive calls from other characters".

After a positive response to the mobile and PC versions, and by "popular demand", the game has been ported over to all last-gen and current-gen consoles. That's especially noteworthy given past Doctor Who games have been a mixed-bag (anyone remember Sumo Digital's Doctor Who: The Adventure Games?)

Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins is out now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and Nintendo Switch for £9.99 ($12.99).