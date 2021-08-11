Tetris Effect: Connected is heading to Switch in October

Tetris Effect: Connected, the muliplayer version of developer Enhance's gorgeously hypnotic reimagining of the classic block-dropping puzzler, is making its way to Switch on 8th October.

The original Tetris Effect, created by legendary game designer Tetsuya Mizuguchi (known for the likes of Rez, Lumines, and Space Channel 5), was, of course, very good indeed, transforming the classic puzzler into a mesmerising audio-visual treat. We even called it our Game of the Year when it released in 2018 (and one of our Games of the Decade in 2019.

Last year's Tetris Effect: Connected update expanded on the superb single-player original with a range of new online and local multiplayer modes (both co-op and competitive), and it's this version - also featuring cross-platform online support - that'll be released on Switch in October.

Tetris Effect: Connected - Console and PC Launch Trailer

"It's almost unfair, really, to take a game that was already so fearsome and sort of find a bunch of ways to make it even more interesting and dynamic and maddening and beautiful", wrote Eurogamer's Christian Donlan in his Recommended review of Tetris Effect: Connected last year.