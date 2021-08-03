Hades, Skate, Katamari Damacy Reroll join Xbox Game Pass this August

Microsoft has now published its full list of games arriving on Xbox Game Pass this month, and it seems like a particularly busy one - with several indie darlings and Codemasters games set to join the mix.

As previously announced, award-winning roguelike Hades arrives on Xbox Game Pass for PC, cloud and console on 13th August. We named Hades our game of the year for 2020, so if you haven't checked it out yet, now's your chance.

Art of Rally, a stylish driving game Martin described as "brilliantly playable", arrives on Game Pass for console, PC and cloud on 12th August.

A whole bunch of games are due to land on 5th August, including Dodgeball Academia, Curse of the Dead Gods and Lumines Remastered, while Skate (for console) and Skate 3 (on cloud) arrive via EA Play.

Katamari Damacy Reroll, the much-beloved game which sees you roll around in a ball of stuff, also arrives on all Game Pass platforms on 5th August. A preview build for construction management sim Starmancer goes live on Game Pass for PC that same day.

Later in the month on 17th August, Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition - an ad-free version of the classic card game - will be available on PC.

Following EA's acquisition of British studio Codemasters, a whole batch of the developer's games are being added to the EA Play roster and Xbox Game Pass. Dirt 4, Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, F1 2020 and Grid (2019) will be available on Xbox consoles via EA Play from 10th August. A separate tweet from EA says F1 2020, Dirt 5 and Grid (2019) will be added to the EA Play List at some point in the near future.

On top of all that, it's worth remembering Twelve Minutes and Psychonauts 2 are set to launch on Game Pass on 19th August and 25th August respectively. Phew.

As ever, a number of games are also set to leave the service: Ape Out, Darksiders Genesis, Don't Starve, Final Fantasy 7, Crossing Souls and Train Sim World leave on 15th August. GTA 5, meanwhile, is set to leave the subscription service on 8th August. Although by now I'd imagine most of us have had a chance to give it a whirl - last night it was announced that the game has sold a staggering 150m copies since its 2013 launch.

You can find the full list of games currently available on Xbox Game Pass over here.