F1 2021 patch pulls ray-tracing on PS5 "to aid stability"

F1 2021 has temporarily removed its ray-tracing capabilities on PlayStation 5 to improve the game's stability.

Codemasters said the measure was a "difficult decision" but that it would re-enable ray-tracing as soon as it could.

F1 2021 launched for PC, PlayStation and Xbox last month. Ray-tracing in the game's PC and Xbox Series X versions remains unaffected.

"We are aware of some instability within the game for a limited number of users on PS5 relating to Ray Tracing," Codemasters wrote. (thanks, VGC).

"As such, we have taken the difficult decision to temporarily disable it to aid stability. We aim to re-enable this as quickly as possible, and we will provide an update in due course."

There's no word yet on when ray-tracing for PS5 will be re-enabled.

"An entertaining and surprisingly effective new story mode heads up an otherwise modest refresh for Codemasters' official series," Martin wrote in Eurogamer's F1 2021 review, nevertheless recommending the game.