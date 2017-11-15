New Pillars of Eternity 2 trailer suggests activity afoot at Obsidian

There's been some movement in the Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire world, prompting a collective scratching of the heads about what developer Obsidian may be gearing up for.

The movement is a new Steam Store listing and with it a new gameplay montage trailer showing various clips we've both seen and not seen before. And it all looks bloomin marvellous, from the much fancier spells to the piratical showdowns aboard the decks of ships.

Bear in mind, Pillars 2 represents the first time Obsidian has rolled straight onto development of a sequel to its own game, not someone else's. It means Obsidian has hit the ground running with Pillars 2, with an engine and world all already in place. The developers have been able to do so much more this time around, and with a considerable team of around 40 people (that's how many were working on it when I visited Obsidian recently).

In short, Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire could be something very special indeed.

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire is due for release some time in 2018. Perhaps the Steam Store listing signals an imminent backer beta? We'll keep our eyes peeled.