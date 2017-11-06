Eurogamer.net
Jelly Deals: H1Z1 is this month's Humble Monthly early unlock

Last month's Monthly games unveiled.

By Jamie Wallace Published

It's that time again, folks. We've survived another month and we're collectively carving a path directly through November. This month brings a whole lot of stuff with it, from the annual Call of Duty release to a potentially terrifying amount of Black Friday games deals headed our way in a couple of weeks.

Over at Humble, of course, a new month means it's time for a brand new set of stuff from the site's Humble Monthly subscription service. If you were a subscriber this time last month, you'll now have access to the previous batch of game keys. Last month's full range ended up being the following:

  • The Elder Scrolls Online Tamriel Unlimited
  • Quake Champions
  • Elder Scrolls Legends: Heroes of Skyrim
  • Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
  • Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition
  • Dead Rising 2
  • Emily is Away Too
  • Silence
  • World to the West
  • Wilmot's Warehouse
H1Z1_Humble_Monthly

This month, subscribing now will get you instant access to a copy of H1Z1 along with two in-game 'Trickster crates', which is about as timely as it could be. As usual, you'll also get 10 per cent off all your purchases at the Humble Store and a big batch of new games at the end of the month, usually worth over $150 in total.

If you'd like to jump on that bandwagon, you can do just that on the link below.

H1Z1 with two Trickster crates plus more for £10 / $12 with Humble Monthly

