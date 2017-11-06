Jelly Deals: £50 off a HyperX Cloud Revolver S headset today

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Gaming headsets are still big business, especially for companies like Razer, Astro and Turtle Beach - and have been ever since the early days of Xbox 360 ushered in a much larger player base with a desire for the best headsets to play online with. One relative newcomer to the headset side of things, however, has quickly managed to make a name for itself over the past couple of years. HyperX's series of bizarrely named Cloud Revolver headsets has managed to impress quite a bit recently.

If the HyperX Cloud Revolver S, specifically, is a headset you've had your eye on, you may want to head over to Currys PC World this week. There, you can grab one of these headsets for £89.99, which is down £50 from its regular price and £40 cheaper than it currently is on Amazon UK, too.

The Cloud Revolver S is designed to work with PC, Mac, mobile, Xbox One, PS4 and, for better or worse, Wii U. It's a 7.1 surround headset with noise-cancellation tech as well as a memory foam set of earcups. It's not wireless, though, so keep that in mind if you tend to sit far away from your TV set.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset for £89.99 from Currys PC World

Stock is likely limited on this one and, of course, we're staring down the barrel of a barrage of Black Friday offers this month, so do consider that before pulling the trigger on one of these.