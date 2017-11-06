Eurogamer.net
Jelly Deals: £50 off a HyperX Cloud Revolver S headset today

£89.99 for a limited time.

By Jamie Wallace Published

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Gaming headsets are still big business, especially for companies like Razer, Astro and Turtle Beach - and have been ever since the early days of Xbox 360 ushered in a much larger player base with a desire for the best headsets to play online with. One relative newcomer to the headset side of things, however, has quickly managed to make a name for itself over the past couple of years. HyperX's series of bizarrely named Cloud Revolver headsets has managed to impress quite a bit recently.

If the HyperX Cloud Revolver S, specifically, is a headset you've had your eye on, you may want to head over to Currys PC World this week. There, you can grab one of these headsets for £89.99, which is down £50 from its regular price and £40 cheaper than it currently is on Amazon UK, too.

The Cloud Revolver S is designed to work with PC, Mac, mobile, Xbox One, PS4 and, for better or worse, Wii U. It's a 7.1 surround headset with noise-cancellation tech as well as a memory foam set of earcups. It's not wireless, though, so keep that in mind if you tend to sit far away from your TV set.

HyperX Cloud Revolver S gaming headset for £89.99 from Currys PC World

Stock is likely limited on this one and, of course, we're staring down the barrel of a barrage of Black Friday offers this month, so do consider that before pulling the trigger on one of these.

About Jamie Wallace

Picture of Jamie.

Jamie is the Commerce Editor for Gamer Network and can usually be found writing about games, tech and his belief that there were never enough Jet Set Radios. He's also on Twitter: @SemperTyrannus

