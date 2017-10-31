Jelly Deals: Humble's Extra Life Bundle features Kingsway, Pac-Man and lots of ebooks

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

It's that time again - there's a brand new Humble Bundle on the table. This time around, Humble is offering up the Extra Life Bundle 2017, which collects a lot of the site's previous offerings into one big bundle which can all be had to $15 (£11.36) for the next couple of weeks.

In this bundle, you'll be able to pick up copies of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Kingsway, Leviathan: Warships, Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition and Rain World, along with a litany of Pathfinder digital books. You'll also get 10 per cent off your first month of Humble Monthly if you fancy it as well.

For what it's worth, I found Kingsway to be a wonderful little game I'd recommend quite highly. It's like playing an RPG by way of a faux-Windows 95 operating system. Guacamelee is also worth a look, especially as a sequel was just announced last night. Rain World is a puzzle-platformer that is, quite frankly, beautiful to look at. The Pathfinder downloads you'll receive should be more than enough to get you and a group of friends playing various campaigns for the next few months, too.

As you may expect from the name, some proceeds of this bundle go towards Extra Life, a charity with a mission to help sick and injured children. You can choose how much of your purchase goes towards the charity in the little slider thingy at the bottom of the page.

Here's what you'll get in total:

Pay what you want

Majesty Gold HD

Pac-Man Championship Edition 2

Majesty 2

Pathfinder Online Early Enrollment

Pathfinder Roleplaying Game Digital Beginner Box

Pathfinder Core Rulebook

Pathfinder Player Character Folio

Pathfinder Society Roleplaying Guide

Pathfinder Society Pregenerated Characters

Pathfinder RPG Bonus Bestiary

Pay more than the average

Leviathan: Warships

Kingsway

Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition

Pathfinder GameMastery Guide

Pathfinder Advanced Player's Guide

Pathfinder Bestiary

Pathfinder Strategy Guide

Pathfinder Society Season 6

Pathfinder Ultimate Equipment

Pay $15 (£11.36) or more

Rain World

Pathfinder Society Season 7

Pathfinder Inner Sea World Guide

Pathfinder Inner Sea Poster Map Folio

Pathfinder Chronicles: Rise of the Runelords Map Folio

Pathfinder Chronicles: Kingmaker Poster Map Folio

Pathfinder Campaign Setting: Skull and Shackles Poster Map Folio

The one thing this bundle sadly doesn't include is the many printer cartridges you'll need to go through in order to print all those Pathfinder ebooks.