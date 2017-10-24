Persona 5's new Ultimate Edition bundle includes all currently available DLC

A new digital-only Persona 5: Ultimate Edition bundle for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 - which includes all currently released DLC - is now available on the PlayStation Store.

It's a pricey little bugger at first glance, weighing in a £79.99 ($124.99 USD) - which is £25 more than the base game costs on the store. As a note, the PS3 Ultimate Edition is slightly cheaper in North America, costing $114.99 USD.

For your additional pennies, however, you do get a fairly hefty wedge of stuff.

The Persona 5: Ultimate Edition includes the base game and all currently available paid and free DLC - which equates to all additional Personas, all special costume and background music packs, the Healing Item Set, the Skill Card Set, the Japanese audio track, and the new Merciless difficulty mode.

Breaking that down even further, here are the specific DLC packs included within the bundle - and, by way of comparison, I've added their listed price on the PlayStation Store:

Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set (free)

Persona 5 Maid and Butler Costume Set (free)

Persona 5 Persona 20th Anniversary Logo (free)

Persona 5 Swimsuit Costume Set (free)

Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Car Sticker (free)

Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set (free)

Shin Megami Tensei if... Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Special Set (£5.79)

Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro (£2.49)

Asterius & Asterius Picaro (£2.49)

Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro (£2.49)

Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro (£2.49)

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Picaro (£2.49)

Messiah & Messiah Picaro (£2.49)

Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro (£2.49)

Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro (£2.49)

Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro (£2.49)

Healing Item Set (free)

Skill Card Set (free)

Japanese audio track (free)

Merciless difficulty mode (free)

Tot all that up and the Ultimate Edition's £79.99 price tag starts to look a little more reasonable, assuming you're in the market for absolutely everything.

If you already have a copy of Persona 5 and are mildly peeved that you've missed out on these DLC savings, there are also two new DLC bundles, packaging everything up at a discounted rate.

The Costume & BGM Bundle features all items in that first bullet point block above for £39.99 ($59.99 USD), and you can get everything in the second block, under the guise of the Persona Bundle for £15.99 ($19.99 USD).