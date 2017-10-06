Telltale's Batman uses photo of assassinated Russian ambassador

Telltale Games' latest Batman episode includes a real-life photo showing the assassination of a Russian diplomat.

Warning: this article contains graphic images.

Andrei Karlov, Russian ambassador to Turkey, was shot dead in December 2016. He was fired upon at point blank range while opening an art exhibition in Ankara.

Karlov's killer, a Turkish police offer, deliberately committed the act in a public setting, surrounded by cameras, to ensure the event was recorded. He was shot dead by security forces.

The event was widely reported around the world.

Batman: The Enemy Within's second episode, The Pact, launched this week and mistakenly - we presume - includes an image of the assassination. It's part of a picture meant to show security camera footage from a break-in at Gotham Brokerage.

The image shows a dead body lying on the floor - and as one player realised, it is an image of Karlov's body. It appears as if an artist at Telltale found the image online and Photoshopped it into the game artwork without checking its source.

A screenshot of the image and the photo it borrows from lie below.

We've contacted Telltale and asked if the photo will be removed.