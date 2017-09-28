LawBreakers is free to play this weekend on Steam

Cliff Bleszinski's studio Boss Key Productions is offering Steam users the chance to play its latest title LawBreakers free this weekend.

The free weekend begins today at 6pm UK time and runs until 6pm UK time on 2nd October. Unfortunately the promotion only applies to the Steam version of LawBreakers.

Throughout the weekend players have the opportunity to win exclusive rewards. Randomly selected participants who join the game on Steam this weekend and complete 50 matches will entered in a draw to win the base game.

Current players on both PlayStation 4 and PC also have the opportunity to be randomly selected and entered into a draw, this time for 24 stash drops. Again, players must complete 50 matches during the free weekend to be in with the chance of being selected.

It's likely the promotion is a bid to entice much-needed players. The action-packed multiplayer shooter received a lot of praise from critics but has failed to draw in players since its worldwide launch last month. At the time of publication, LawBreakers has only had a peak player count of 403 on Steam in the last 30 days.

Last month, Bleszinski told Eurogamer "it's a marathon not a sprint" when asked about LawBreakers' low player count and pledged the studio would continue to "raise awareness" and "support" the game.

Alongside the free weekend, LawBreakers can also be bought with 25 per cent off on both PS4 and PC until 6pm on 4th October. Those who buy the full game get all future, non-cosmetic DLC for free.