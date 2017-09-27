Skyrim: Special Edition's survival mode now available on Steam

Skyrim Creation Club's new Survival Mode is now available on Steam for beta testing.

Survival Mode transforms Skyrim into a "land of unrelenting cold and harsh wilderness". The new mode adds gameplay features such as hunger, fatigue, temperature effects and the inability to fast travel, making it harder than ever to survive the wilds of the land.

PC users can opt-in to the Steam beta. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will get access to Survival Mode and other Skyrim Creations in early October, while both PC and console players will get Survival Mode free for one week once it launches on their preferred platform.

Survival Mode comes hand-in-hand with Bethesda's controversial Creation Club, a mod-driven programme which saw its Steam page go live earlier today. The Creation Club allows players to pay real-life money for official game mods.

"Get Credits to be used in Creation Club - a collection of all-new game content for Skyrim Special Edition," reads the Creation Club's Steam description. "Content is fully curated and compatible with the main game and official add-ons. Using Creation Club is easy - browse the selection in-game by category and use Credits to download the content. Credits can be purchased in packs of various sizes, and you'll receive a discount on larger packs."

Though the Steam page for Creation Club has gone live, there is no word yet as to when precisely the content will be available for download.