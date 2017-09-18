Fans don't like Tomb Raider's awkward film poster

The next Tomb Raider movie, the first starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, now has an official poster - and fans don't like it.

Fans have dubbed Vikander's pose as "photoshopped", and compared its appearance to that of a dinosaur or giraffe as Lara cranes her face around to look at the camera. Already, several alternative versions are being circulated by fans:

Anybody else notice the horrible Photoshop job on the Tomb Raider poster? Left: Theirs Right: My fix up. pic.twitter.com/BSVjOVu2d3 — Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) September 18, 2017

Hey @tombraidermovie, I fixed your #tombraider poster for you. Looks more organic now. pic.twitter.com/06szHEBxdc — Nathan Steinmetz (@Humanstein) September 18, 2017

Perhaps the filmmakers couldn't decide whether to show her face or her bum on the poster? It's a seemingly popular pose to put female characters in:

They need to try and get more original with how to pose a female character in a poster... pic.twitter.com/INCg6kCPYF — Scott H (@Scottdiavolo) September 18, 2017

But hey, that's just the poster. There's also a brief teaser for the film itself, which looks rather in-keeping with what to expect from the rebooted series. There's archery, traps, and a stylish splint over Lara's thigh. At one point she even falls into rapids, just as Crystal Dynamics was fond of putting her through the paces.

This silver screen reboot is being directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug, who previously helmed the 2015 tsunami thriller The Wave. Its story is based off of Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider reboot.

The Tomb Raider film will hit theatres on 16th March, 2018.