Fans don't like Tomb Raider's awkward film poster

Clever girl.

By Jeffrey Matulef Published

The next Tomb Raider movie, the first starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, now has an official poster - and fans don't like it.

1

Lara's long, craning neck helps her feed off foliage out of reach to other forest creatures.

Fans have dubbed Vikander's pose as "photoshopped", and compared its appearance to that of a dinosaur or giraffe as Lara cranes her face around to look at the camera. Already, several alternative versions are being circulated by fans:

Perhaps the filmmakers couldn't decide whether to show her face or her bum on the poster? It's a seemingly popular pose to put female characters in:

But hey, that's just the poster. There's also a brief teaser for the film itself, which looks rather in-keeping with what to expect from the rebooted series. There's archery, traps, and a stylish splint over Lara's thigh. At one point she even falls into rapids, just as Crystal Dynamics was fond of putting her through the paces.

This silver screen reboot is being directed by Norwegian filmmaker Roar Uthaug, who previously helmed the 2015 tsunami thriller The Wave. Its story is based off of Crystal Dynamics' Tomb Raider reboot.

The Tomb Raider film will hit theatres on 16th March, 2018.

