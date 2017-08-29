The Walking Dead's first two seasons are now on Xbox One

The first two seasons of Telltale's The Walking Dead series, along with its spin-off The Walking Dead Michonne, are now available on Xbox One via the backwards compatibility library.

We really liked the first season, from way back in 2012. Our Oli Welsh said its conclusion was "sure to move the most hard-hearted player - and it dignifies the entire series," in his initial The Walking Dead review.

Our contributor Richard Cobbett felt similarly strong about Season 2's finale, No Going Back. "No Going Back does more than caps it off with aplomb; it drags the rest of it up by its braces and recasts it as something much more than the sum of its parts," he said of his more spoilery review reflecting on the second season.

The three-episode miniseries The Walking Dead: Michonne was not quite as memorable. "It's hard to shake the feeling that most of what it does Telltale has done better before in previous seasons," I postulated in my The Walking Dead: Michonne review.

The latest season seemed to get back on more solid footing, based on my impressions of its premiere. It's unclear how backwards compatibility affects transferring your save data, but it seems likely that you'll still have to go through that slightly rigorous process when bringing your history from one generation to another.