Here's all the games enhanced on Xbox One X

Over 100 Xbox One games will receive free enhancements when played on the impending Xbox One X, due 7th November.
With Xbox One X, you'll be able to stream and record clips in 4k resolution at 60fps and games will play better with six teraflops of graphical processing power.
The full list of games that will receive Xbox One enhancements is as follows:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Anthem
- ARK: Survival Evolved (Game Preview)
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed Origins
- Astroneer (Game Preview)
- Battlerite
- Below
- Black Desert
- Brawlout
- Chess Ultra
- Code Vein
- Conan Exiles
- Crackdown 3
- Danger Zone
- Dark and Light
- Darksiders 3
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls - Ultimate Evil Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Disneyland Adventures
- Dovetail Games Euro Fishing
- Dragon Ball Z Fighter Z
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- EA Sports FIFA 18
- Elex
- Elite: Dangerous
- Everspace
- F1 2017
- Fable Fortune
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy 15
- Firewatch
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Gravel
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo Wars 2
- Hand of Fate 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman
- Jurassic Park
- Killer Instinct
- Killing Floor 2
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Madden NFL 18
- Mafia 3
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Metal Gear Survive
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft: Xbox One Edition
- Minion Masters
- Monster Hunter: World
- NBA 2K18
- Need for Speed Payback
- Ooblets
- Ori and the Will of the Wisp
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Pixar Rush
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
- Project Cars 2
- Quantum Break
- Raiders of the Broken Planet
- Railway Empire
- Real Farm Simulator 2017
- ReCore
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard
- RiME
- Roblox
- Robocraft Infinity
- Rocket League
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- Smite
- Sonic Forces
- Star Wars 2 Battlefront
- State of Decay 2
- Steep
- Strange Brigade
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Superhot
- Surviving Mars
- Tennis World Tour
- The Artful Escape
- The Crew 2
- The Darwin Project
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Long Dark
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Train Sim World
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge
- Warframe
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- World of Tanks
- WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
- Zoo Tycoon
