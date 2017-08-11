South Park the Fractured But Whole PC requirements revealed

South Park the Fractured But Whole is a mere two months away from its 17th October launch and Ubisoft has revealed the PC system requirements for its licensed RPG sequel.

So, without further ado, here's what you'll need and want:

Minimum requirements:

Resolution:720p at ~60FPS

Video Preset: Low

V-Sync: Off

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 2400 | AMD FX 4320 or equivalent

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560Ti / GTX 650 / GTX 750 / GTX 950 / GTX 1050.

AMD Radeon HD 7850 / R9 270 / R9 370 / RX 460 (2GB VRAM or above.)

System ram: 6 GB

Recommended requirements:

Resolution: 1080p at ~60FPS

Video Preset: High

V-Sync: Off

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GTX 750ti / GTX 960 / GTX 1060. AMD Radeon

R9 280X / R9 380 / RX 470 (2 GB VRAM or above)

System ram: 8 GB

South Park the Fractured But Whole is a direct sequel to South Park: The Stick of Truth, though it's not being made by that game's developer, Obsidian. Instead, it's Rocksmith 2014 developer Ubisoft San Francisco taking the reins, with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone reprising their writing duties.

This time out the South Park gang will be parodying Marvel movies, with the early announcement offering a piss take on Captain America: Civil War wherein the South Park kids split into competing armies at war over whose idea for a superhero series they should produce. Also, you can play as a girl this time around, which will change the way some of its cast perceives you. Ostensibly Cartman will presume you're smart and funny.

South Park the Fractured But Whole will launch 17th October on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Pre-orders come with a complementary copy of South Park: The Stick of Truth.