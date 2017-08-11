Sonic Mania delayed two weeks on PC

Sonic Mania's PC release has been pushed back from 15th August to 29th August, Sega announced in a livestream today.

The good news is that pre-order customers will get a complementary copy of the original Sonic the Hedgehog.

In other Sonic Mania news, Sega has unveiled the opening animation to the game, which beautifully captures the zany, impressionistic pizazz of the early 90s.

Our resident Sonic expert Martin Robinson has called Sonic Mania the game he's most excited about this year. "It looks set to be the best entry since the series' 16-bit heyday," he wrote of the impending entry by enthusiastic Sonic fans turned developers Christian Whitehead, Headcannon and Pagoda West Games.

Digital Foundry's John Linneman likewise called Sonic Mania "the single most exciting Sonic project to come down the pipeline in decades."

Sonic Mania will launch on 15th August for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.