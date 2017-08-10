Battlefield 1 now free to download from Origin and EA Access

Battlefield 1 is now free to download from Origin and EA Access.

EA has yet to announce DICE's shooter is now in the Vault, but eagle-eyed subscribers noticed it go free overnight.

Here's the link for Battlefield 1 on Origin. To grab the game on Xbox One you have to open the EA Access app on the console dash and go from there.

EA Access costs £3.99 a month, or a full year costs £19.99. It's a pretty good deal - you get early access to new EA games and the Vault has loads of great games to download and play. If you've held off getting Battlefield 1, dropping four quid to download it and play for a month is a decent option.