Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 has an old-school cheat code that unlocks everything from the start

Younger readers may not remember a time when you could unlock infinite lives, or infinite ammo, or access any stage any time by inputting a string of commands into a game. Nowadays, we rely upon modders (or amiibo, if you're a Nintendo tax payer) to break the video game rules. Cheat codes are a thing of the past.

Well, it seems Capcom's still got an old-fashioned bone in its body. Yesterday it released Mega Man Legacy Collection 2, which bundles together Mega Man 7-10, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC via Steam, and included a cheat code that unlocks all the DLC for Mega Man 9 and 10 right from the start. You even get a chime sound when you nail the input.

Here's the cheat code:

Up, down, left, right, left, right, down, up, up, down.

Pop in that code and you unlock all the extra stages and playable characters originally released as DLC for Mega Man 9 and 10. Phew! I feel a bit like the Gamesmaster!

Also in Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 is an option Extra Armor mode, which reduces damage taken by half, checkpoint saves, new stage remix and boss rush challenges.

It's cool to see a cheat code in a new video game, but as Twitter user Ryan Silberman points out, there's no cheat code for a Nintendo Switch version of Mega Man Legacy Collection 2.