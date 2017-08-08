There's a special edition Metroid: Samus Returns 3DS

Nintendo's latest special edition 3DS console is the striking burnt orange and gold Nintendo 3DS XL Samus Edition.

It's due to arrive in limited numbers on 15th September, alongside Metroid: Samus Returns.

Could you be tempted by yet another 3DS special edition? (Martin already has his credit card out while reading this.)

Samus Returns is MercurySteam's reimagining of Metroid 2, Nintendo's original Game Boy installment from 1991. This remaster was announced at E3 alongside Metroid Prime 4 for Nintendo Switch.

Martin recently played Metroid: Samus Returns, and had mixed but mostly positive things to report:

"Coming to Samus Returns directly from a recent playthrough of Super Metroid shows that Nintendo would go on to perfect the formula in a way a faithful remake doesn't have the freedom to do," he wrote. "It does have the freedom to polish up a somewhat unloved and under-played part of the series' history, though, and reaffirm what it is that makes Samus so special."