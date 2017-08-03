QUBE 2 now due early 2018

Sci-fi puzzle sequel QUBE 2 will now launch for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in "early 2018", Brit developer Toxic Games has said.

We had previously expected the sequel to arrive at some point this summer.

Often likened to Portal, the original QUBE featured similar first-person puzzles and a familiar minimalist aesthetic.

Here's a new teaser for QUBE 2:

Originally launched back in 2011, QUBE re-released in a Director's Cut which added a story and additional levels. This sequel also features a story campaign and - for the first time - multiple paths to take.

"With QUBE 2 we want to give the player more story but we also want to give them more choice," Toxic boss Dan Da Rocha said. "We've developed the tools players can use to solve puzzles, subverting the linearity of the original in favour of something more open, something that allows players to put their own stamp on solutions."