Resident Evil Revelations 1 and 2 confirmed for Nintendo Switch

The Resident Evil Revelations games are coming to Nintendo Switch, Capcom has announced.

Resident Evil Revelations comes out on 29th August on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, then a Switch release of both Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2 comes out late 2017.

Revelations, originally released for the Nintendo 3DS early 2012, features Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield as they investigate the reportedly abandoned Queen Zenobia cruise ship. The sequel, which was released episodically throughout 2015, stars Claire Redfield and Barry Burton.

The new version features a 1920x1080 resolution, an improved framerate (although Capcom hasn't said what it is, exactly), increased environmental detail and "refined" creature movement. All previously released DLC is included as unlockable rewards.

The Raid Mode (horde mode) includes The Ghost Ship: Chaos, which is described as a fresh take on the stage, with more powerful weapons and remixed enemy placements.

Here's an interesting one: Resident Evil Revelaitons features four controller schemes based on control types from across the entire series.