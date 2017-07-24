Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition slated for September on Switch

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition is coming to the Nintendo Switch's EU eShop on 12th September.

That's according to the "coming soon" tab on the eShop, anyway. Better yet, there's a demo available now.

As reported by Nintendo Life, the demo features local co-op for the Kung Foot mini-game as well as three stages of the single-player campaign.

Interestingly, the Switch version doesn't seem to support touchscreen or motion controls for the Murfy sections of the main campaign as the Wii U version did. Instead, you have to use button prompts, much as one did on other platforms. This is probably because people will sometimes play the Switch version docked and thus won't have the touch interface available, though the option would be nice for playing in handheld mode.

There will be some touchscreen usage, however, in the handheld-only mode Murfy's Touch, where players guide their avatar by shifting the scenery around with their thumb.

This Definitive Edition will feature a few nifty bonuses like co-op across multiple systems, a solo mode for Kung Foot, and a tournament rankings system that can pit eight teams against each other in this sporty mini-game.

Eurogamer contributor Dan Whitehead absolutely loved Rayman Legends upon its 2014 release. He called it "one of the greatest platform games of this - or any - year" in his Rayman Legends review, before bestowing it with Eurogamer's highest honour at the time: a 10/10.