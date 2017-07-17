PC and mobile cross-platform play coming to Runescape

PC to mobile cross-platform play is coming to Runescape.

Publisher Jagex announced today both Runescape and Old School Runescape will come to mobile and tablet devices, making them the first Western MMORPGS to provide full interoperable play between PC and mobile.

The new feature means players can jump between playing on a mobile device to playing on PC, and vice versa, all while keeping the same character and progress.

Old School Runescape is set to debut on mobile first, this winter, with Runescape to follow.

Initially released in 2001, Runescape remains one of the most popular MMORPGs in the world. Last year the game surpassed 250m player accounts since its launch and was awarded a Guinness World Record for being the "most prolifically updated MMORPG video game".

Though Runescape's numbers may have dwindled in recent years, it could be this branching to mobile is just what the game needs to bring back players.