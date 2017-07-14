Super Street Fighter 4 Arcade Edition now Xbox One backwards compatible

Super Street Fighter 4 Arcade Edition for Xbox 360 is now playable on Xbox One, thanks to the latter console's backwards compatibility programme.

Super Streetfighter IV Arcade Edition is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNrLoTQ pic.twitter.com/WfShOJpLGm — ð¬ Larry Hryb (@majornelson) July 13, 2017

Eurogamer's resident beat-em-up expert Wes is off on holiday today, but if he was here and writing this he'd probably tell you it's a very good game - albeit one which launched as an update to the previous Street Fighter experience.

"Arcade Edition is exactly what it appears to be: a tempered update that lacks the immediate wow factor of its predecessor, but offers an extra layer of refinement on an already winning formula," Eurogamer wrote in our Super Street Fighter 4 Arcade Edition review.

