What Remains of Edith Finch flutters to Xbox One next week

Surreal family drama What Remains of Edith Finch is coming to Xbox One on 19th July, publisher Annapurna Interactive has announced.

Giant Sparrow's sophomore effort, after The Unfinished Swan, launched in April on PS4 and PC.

It tells the strange story of the uniquely unfortunate Finch family, whose peculiar home you explore as its last surviving member, Edith. The eccentric abode is a mish-mash of elbowy additions commemorating the lives of the short-lived Finch family, with each deceased member's bedroom left untouched. Think Gone Home by way of Terry Gilliam.

We recommended What Remains of Edith Finch upon its initial release. "While the game could reasonably be described as magical realism snuff, it also offers, in its way, a quietly affecting celebration of life," Eurogamer contributor Simon Parkin wrote in his What Remains of Edith Finch review.

He concluded that "the spell it succeeds in casting is quite unlike that of any game that has come before."