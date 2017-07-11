Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Switch

The Escapists 2 carves out a release date

Hope it cells.

By Tom Phillips Published

The Escapists 2 launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 22nd August.

1

The game costs £19.99 (or the same amount in dollars and euros). You can pre-order today on Steam. Pre-order customers get access to an additional prison.

A version for Nintendo Switch is also on the cards, although there's no word yet on when that will arrive.

The original Escapists was a huge success, and sold millions of copies. After multiple expansions to the first game, this sequel draws a line in the sand and sticks a number on the end of the name.

The Escapists 2's biggest difference? It now has drop-in/drop-out co-op for up to four players both local and online.

There's a new combat system, more ways to escape, new items to craft and more prisons - 10 of them, in fact. You can escape in the snow, escape on a train and escape on your way to space.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (4)

Create an account

OR