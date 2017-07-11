The Escapists 2 carves out a release date

The Escapists 2 launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 22nd August.

The game costs £19.99 (or the same amount in dollars and euros). You can pre-order today on Steam. Pre-order customers get access to an additional prison.

A version for Nintendo Switch is also on the cards, although there's no word yet on when that will arrive.

The original Escapists was a huge success, and sold millions of copies. After multiple expansions to the first game, this sequel draws a line in the sand and sticks a number on the end of the name.

The Escapists 2's biggest difference? It now has drop-in/drop-out co-op for up to four players both local and online.

There's a new combat system, more ways to escape, new items to craft and more prisons - 10 of them, in fact. You can escape in the snow, escape on a train and escape on your way to space.