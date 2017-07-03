Over half a million counterfeit Pokémon plushies confiscated in South Korea

A South Korean sting operation has ended with roughly 530k counterfeit Pokémon plushies seized by police.

As reported by South Korean outlet Yes! Top News (via GoNintendo), the full bounty of counterfeit characters was worth an estimated $6.27 billion. Yes, billion.

Yes! Top News' report stated that companies selling these figures went from a mere 21 in 2015 to 1700 by this March, no doubt as a response to the Pokémon GO craze.

According YTN's report (via Google translate), some of the confiscated figures contain materials that act as allergens to those susceptible. As such, these poser Pokémon plushies are being expropriated from UFO catchers and arcade machines nationwide.