New Skyrim mod lets you explore Cyrodiil's Bruma

A new mod for Skyrim lets players travel beyond the borders of Skyrim and explore Bruma, the north-most region in Cyrodiil, previously seen in Oblivion.

Beyond Skyrim - Bruma lets players discover what happened to the city since the events of Oblivion, with new stories, dialogue and quests to undertake. The mod also includes new Cryodiilic weapons and armour, over three hours of original music and a variety of new dungeons and points of interest to investigate - with a map denser than the Dragonborn DLC. The video below gives you a good idea of the sheer amount of work that's gone into this highly detailed mod.

The mod is free to download from Skyrim Nexus but there are a few hoops to jump through before you can get going. Firstly, you need to have an unofficial memory patch such as SKSE or SSME. Secondly, you need to have all three official Skyrim game DLCs or the Legendary Edition of Skyrim. Finally, the developer recommends downloading an unofficial Skyrim patch to ensure the game runs smoothly. Then enjoy!

The team behind Beyond Skyrim is currently working to bring the rest of Cyrdodiil to Skyrim as part of an ambitious larger project. There's already work underway on the other provinces of Tamriel such as High Rock and Anvil.