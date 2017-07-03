Five Nights at Freddy's dev announces, cancels next game

The creator of Five Nights at Freddy's has announced the newest game in the franchise and simultaneously canned the title.

Writing on Steam, Scott Cawthon revealed he has been working on Five Nights at Freddy's 6 but has now decided to put the series on standby, scrapping the newest game in the process.

"After forcing myself to keep working on it day after day, I realised something - I just don't want to work on this," he said.

"With each game's release, I think the expectations get higher and higher for the next, and rightfully so. Each game SHOULD be better than the last! But that pressure starts to mount, and I fear that I've been neglecting other things in my life for the sake of trying to keep up with those mounting expectations."

Five Nights at Freddy's is an indie horror game franchise that sees players, in the first three games, take on the role of a nighttime security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. Simple enough, except that animatronic characters are trying to kill you. By the end you will be pouring holy water on your favourite teddy bear.

In his post, Cawthon went on to say he was not leaving games altogether, but was turning his attention to other projects which are fun and "for the fans". However he is remaining tight-lipped about what Five Nights at Freddy's 6 would have been, and has asked contributors to remain silent too, so it seems we may never find out what was in store.

This isn't the first time Cawthon has claimed he would scrap a game. In 2015, he posted on Steam that Five Nights at Freddy's 3 had been cancelled after a hacker leaked the game. This was later discovered to be a joke as the download link provided users to a clone of Cawthon's previous game, There is No Pause Button. So, this latest news could be just another joke - or a promotion for an eventual release of Five Nights at Freddy's 6.

As with any horror franchise, Five Nights at Freddy's has now, arguably, gone on a bit too long. With each addition receiving fewer positive reviews, it's probably no bad thing the game has apparently been trashed. The series is set to be adapted for film by Blumhouse Productions, but even that has faced various roadblocks and delays.