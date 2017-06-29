Don't trade in your Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition just yet

Activision released Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered standalone this week, but you still need the Infinite Warfare disc to play if you got yours through the expensive versions of the game.

As players have discovered - and Activision has now confirmed - if your version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was included in the Legacy or Legacy Pro Edition of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, you still need to have Infinite Warfare installed and use the game disc to play Modern Warfare Remastered.

Similarly, if your version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered was included in the Digital Legacy or Digital Deluxe Edition of Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, you still need to have Infinite Warfare installed to play Modern Warfare Remastered.

So no, you can't trade in your Legacy Edition now Modern Warfare Remastered has gone standalone.

The pricing on Modern Warfare Remastered is curious. It costs £34.99 standalone, which is just five pounds cheaper than the Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition is currently going for on Amazon.