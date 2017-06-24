Jelly Deals roundup: Steam Summer Sale, Xbox Live Gold, free Overwatch loot boxes, and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Thanks largely to the start of the Steam Summer Sale, it's going to be a bit of a week for our collective bank accounts, so I'll be brief - we've got another batch of the week's best gaming deals and best tech deals and other lovely things like that. Let's get right to them and save precious Steam surfing time. As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.