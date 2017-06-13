Critical darling Undertale is coming to PS4 and Vita this summer.

Sony made the announcement at its E3 press conference pre-show.

Undertale is a minimalist RPG adventure game hybrid that received a ton of praise upon its 2015 release on PC and Mac. It was famous for allowing players to complete the entire game without harming a single foe. Your choices in both dialogue and combat (or lack thereof) affect the story in ways both big, small, and unpredictable.

The legendary fan favorite Undertale arrives on PS4 this summer. pic.twitter.com/TRFoz0Zjv5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 13, 2017

Fans have been clamouring for a console or handheld version of it since its release and soon it will have both. Rejoice!