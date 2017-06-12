Bethesda unveils Creation Club, a kind of paid-for mods initiative for Skyrim and Fallout 4

Bethesda has announced a kind of paid-for mod initiative called Creation Club for Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition.

It's coming this summer for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, and allows you to spend credits on mods made by Bethesda Game Studios and collaborating partners. The mods include new weapons, armour, outfits, accessories, crafting options, housing features and gameplay enhancements.

All mods will be fully compatible with saved games and your existing add-ons.

Credits will be available to buy on PlayStation Network, Xbox Live and Steam, and can be shared between games - Fallout 4 and Skyrim Special Edition - on the same platform.

In an official FAQ, Bethesda answered the thorny question, "Is Creation Club paid mods?"

"No," Bethesda said. "Mods will remain a free and open system where anyone can create and share what they'd like. Also, we won't allow any existing mods to be retrofitted into Creation Club, it must all be original content.

"Most of the Creation Club content is created internally, some with external partners who have worked on our games, and some by external creators. All the content is approved, curated, and taken through the full internal dev cycle; including localisation, polishing, and testing. This also guarantees that all content works together."

"We've looked at many ways to do 'paid mods', and the problems outweigh the benefits. We've encountered many of those issues before. But, there's a constant demand from our fans to add more official high quality content to our games, and while we are able to create a lot of it, we think many in our community have the talent to work directly with us and create some amazing new things."