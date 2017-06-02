N++ is leaping onto Xbox One this summer

Minimalist platformer N++ is getting ported to Xbox One this summer.

The acclaimed arcade game originally launched on PS4 in August 2015 before arriving on PC and Mac the following year.

It recently had a huge free update on Steam that roughly doubled the amount of content in the game, bringing the current product to 4340 levels. The patch was so drastic that developer Metanet actually renamed the game to N++ Ultimate Edition.

The PS4 version is slated to receive the same update, though no release date has been announced.

We're still checking to see if the Xbox One port of N++ will launch with the bonus content. More as that develops.

We recommended N++ upon its 2015 launch with Eurogamer contributor Simon Parkin calling it "a substantial offering that will keep even the most single-minded twitch player busy for a long time."