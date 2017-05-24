Minecraft getting Adventure Time mash-up pack

In what seems like a pretty logical team-up, kid-friendly animation series Adventure Time and perennial sandbox fave Minecraft are teaming up.

Ah, who am I kidding. I'll get this too.

Minecraft's Adventure Time Mash-Up will include themed blocks, music, character skins and more. You'll be able to play as Jake, Finn and countless others. (Tree Trunks not yet confirmed.)

There's no word on a release date yet, but the pack will be coming to all console editions of Minecraft, plus Windows 10 and mobile. Redododiculous.