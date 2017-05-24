Eurogamer.net
Minecraft getting Adventure Time mash-up pack

Finnaly.

By Tom Phillips Published

In what seems like a pretty logical team-up, kid-friendly animation series Adventure Time and perennial sandbox fave Minecraft are teaming up.

Ah, who am I kidding. I'll get this too.

Minecraft's Adventure Time Mash-Up will include themed blocks, music, character skins and more. You'll be able to play as Jake, Finn and countless others. (Tree Trunks not yet confirmed.)

There's no word on a release date yet, but the pack will be coming to all console editions of Minecraft, plus Windows 10 and mobile. Redododiculous.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

