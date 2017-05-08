Eurogamer.net
Kynseed is a whimsical sandbox RPG from a few ex-Fable devs

UPDATE: Kickstarter goal funded.

UPDATE 23/5/17: Kickstarter hopeful Kynseed has successfully met its crowdfunding goal.

The 2D role-player will now be made by new indie PixelCount Studios, staffed by veterans of shuttered Fable developer Lionhead.

Kynseed's developers set themselves a modest £30k, which was passed yesterday. The game's funding period is not due to end for another 10 days however - and this amount has already been surpassed by nearly £1k extra.

If you fancy trying the game yourself for no charge, there's already a playable prototype.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/5/17: When Microsoft shut down Lionhead last year, its 100 or so staff scattered to the wind. Some ended up at other studios. Some left the industry. A couple of them banded together to work on a sandbox RPG and have now launched a Kickstarter for it.

Kynseed is the work of PixelCount Studios, which was founded by ex-Lionhead level designer for the Fable series Charlie Edwards, and ex-Lionhead scripter, coder, and tools creator Neal Whitehead. It's a bit like Steam hit Stardew Valley spliced with the reactive sandbox world of Fable's Albion.

You get to raise a family, farm your land and run your shops. You plant the mystical Kynseed to grow your family tree (there's a joke about acorns in there somewhere) and make choices that impact generations. You then step into the shoes of your children to continue your legacy.

The Kickstarter asks for £30,000, and you can download the prototype now. One to watch.

