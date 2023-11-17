Hello! We're knocking 20 percent off our annual Eurogamer subscription price for Black Friday.

Taking advantage of it is really simple. All you need to do is enter the code EGBF23 in the "Add promotion code" box when you click through to pay for a subscription. This will take the yearly price down from £30/€30/$30 to £24/€24/$24, if my maths is correct - it's been a few years.

At that price, it means you'll be paying £2/€2/$2 a month to be a Eurogamer Supporter rather than the flat monthly price of £3/€3/$3. As a yearly member, you'll also be able to make use of our occasional key giveaways. The most recent one was for Frostpunk. There may even be some PC keys left.

Note, the Black Friday discount code will be active from 20th November to 30th November.

All Eurogamer Supporters are able to view the website without any advertising, and they get access to some exclusive content like the weekly Five of the Best and Game of the Week columns, and Bertie's monthly Evil Adventures (that have recently taken over from Emma's Adventures). There's also an exclusive behind-the-scenes podcast called Inside Eurogamer, where we try to open up about the decisions we make about our work, and the thinking behind them. Most recently, I talked to Digital Foundry's Tom Morgan about the work he does and how he does it. It's also a place where we can answer your questions about the site, so keep sending them in.

Supporters can also get discounts on EGX tickets and Eurogamer merchandise - yes we have some (check out that Oranges T-shirt), and you get a nice reddy-pink "(supporter)" tag when you write a lovely comment.

Once again, thank you to everyone who has supported Eurogamer this far. It means a lot to me, to us, and it means a lot for the future of the website.