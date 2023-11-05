Video Games in Concert announces new UK tour

A new tour celebrating the "most iconic video game music" will kick off in May next year.

After two sold-out shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, Video Games in Concert is set to tour the UK next summer, stopping off in Brighton, Liverpool, Wolverhampton, Manchester, and Bournemouth. Sadly, there are no dates outside of England at this time.

Halo // The Danish National Symphony Orchestra & Eimear Noone (LIVE)

"Video Games in Concert is a critically acclaimed concert series that features one of the world’s premier composers of video games scores, Eímear Noone, who is responsible for some of the most enduring soundscapes on World of Warcraft and other best-selling video games," a press release says.

"Featuring awe-inspiring scores from classics such as The Last of Us, Uncharted, and World of Warcraft as well as new arrangements from recent hit games including God of War: Ragnarök, Starfield, and much, much more, this series is sure to unite gamers and music-lovers alike.

"From the Nine Realms to the Forbidden West, Hyrule to The Continent, Raccoon City to the Keystone Dimension, and beyond, Video Games in Concert is sure to inspire you to return to the lands you love and invite you to explore new ones."

The tour will be accompanied by the Heritage Orchestra.

Tour Dates: