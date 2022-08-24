Under the Waves is an underwater story about grief and ocean preservation

Submerged story-led game Under the Waves stood out last night during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, where a first trailer for the project was shown.

Set beneath the North Sea in an alternate 1970s world, the project will channel the personal losses of its dozen developers at indie outfit Parallel Studio.

Under the Waves' development is being assisted by Quantic Dream, the studio famous for various lawsuits, and also Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Becom Human.

Watch on YouTube Our first look at Under the Waves.

Parallel Studio has had access to Quantic Dream's motion capture and voice recording facilities, as well as its teams working on animation, quality assurance and localisation. Quantic Dream, which like Parallel Studio is based in Paris, will also publish the game.

Last night's trailer did not give too much away, other than showcasing some lovely underwater environments. Under the Waves' story will follow a solo diver, Stan, who works for an oil company and experiences "strange events". The game will apparently feature a message of ocean preservation.

Under the Waves is set to launch for PC, PlayStation and Xbox in 2023.