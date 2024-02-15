Three Fallout games are free on the Epic Store next week

Post-apocalyptic RPG fans are in luck; the next batch of freebies coming to the Epic Games Store have been revealed, and two bonafide RPG classes - Fallout and Fallout 2 - have made the list alongside Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel.

Fallout 1 and 2, developed by Black Isle Studios and released in 1997 and 1998 respectively, have amassed a fiercely passionate following over the years, and with good reason. "From the unrelentingly bleak, darkly ironic tone to the novelty of the open-world, post-apocalyptic setting," Eurogamer wrote in 2011, "from the inspired, cerebral turn-based combat system to the immense degree of variety and personality in the character-customisation, the superbly-written quests and characters and the gallows humour that underpins the games without lessening their emotional impact, even the well-placed, gritty violence; there's very little about the games that doesn't command as much respect now as they did a decade ago."

As for Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel, released in 2001, it's less widely revered, but still a decently enjoyable time, infusing the post-apocalyptic isometric wasteland setting of its illustrious RPG predecessors with squad-based combat action. And its inclusion means next week's Epic Games Store freebies list is as follows:

Fallout 1

Fallout 2

Fallout Tactics: Brotherhood of Steel

All three games (which have been featured as an Epic Games Store freebie previously, so you might already have them in your library) can be downloaded for free starting next Thursday, 22nd February, with the offer remaining available until 29th February.

And if you need something to keep you amused before the Fallout trio's arrival, this week's free Epic Games Store title is Saber Interactive's Dakar Desert Racing, described as the "biggest off-road rally racing adventure ever developed".