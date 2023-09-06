Watch PAX West Insider now!

The Sims 4 does poolside fashion and luxurious living in its next two Kit DLC

Out tomorrow on PC and consoles.

A promotional in-game shot from The Sims 4's Poolside Splash Kit showing an assortment of Sims - each wearing different swimwear, including trunks, bathing suits, shorts, and vests - posed around a pool in the summer sun.
Image credit: EA
Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

With summer teetering on the precipice, threatening to tumble into a rainy, windswept autumn any day now, EA is wisely hedging its bets with its two newly announced The Sims 4 Kit packs - both arriving Thursday, 7th September - giving us sun, fun, and swimwear on one side, and resolutely indoor luxury living on the other.

The Sims 4's Poolside Splash Kit, obviously enough, is all about appropriate attire for those lazy afternoons spent lounging with a margarita in one hand and a 700-page tome about the history of biscuits in the other (or, you know, whatever). That means the likes of shorts, trunks, vests, sandals, and bathing suits, sporting, as EA puts it, a "plethora of patterns, colors and trendy cuts" designed to compliment a variety of skin tones and body shapes.

Finishing touches come in the form of various aquatic accessories, including sunglasses, sandals, rainbow nails, floaties (including at least one rubber ring), and more.

A promotional in-game shot from The Sims 4's Modern Luxe Kit showing a woman sitting in a lavishly decorated lounge, surrounding by decadent furnishings, statues, art, and more.
Here's what you'll get in The Sims 4 Modern Luxe Kit (you may need to squint a bit). | Image credit: EA

Meanwhile, for those that shrink in horror at the thought of sunshine, there's The Sims 4 Modern Luxe Kit, focusing on "elegant art, sophisticated decor and cushy comfort". This Kit's been designed in partnership with The Sims 4 custom content creator Xureila and features a selection of swish furniture and other lavish trimmings.

Expect the likes of wall art, sculptures, a fancy bed with a tufted headboard, a plush rug, afunctional record player, and designer handbags - because what says 'decadence' more than a designer handbag spawned several hundred times into the middle of the floor?

The Sims 4's Poolside Splash and Modern Luxe Kits will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when they launch on tomorrow, 7th September. Expect each to cost £4.99/$4.99 USD.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch