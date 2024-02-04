The Pokémon Company is re-stocking the infamous Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat card

Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Vikki Blake avatar
News by Vikki Blake Contributor
Published on

The Pokémon Company has confirmed it will re-stock the infamous Pikachu with Grey Felt Hat card in a bid to defeat scalpers that sold the free card for hundreds of pounds.

The card was initially a free add-on for Pokémon customers, given out at a rate of one card for each item in the Van Gogh collection bought, but scalpers descended onto the store in droves, wiped out the supply, and then immediately put their wares on internet auction sites at grossly inflated prices.

Shortly after, the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam confirmed it will not be restocking its promotional Pokémon card following "safety and security concerns" for its staff and customers, and we learned just last month that four employees of the museum in Amsterdam were eventually suspended for misconduct.

Whilst the card won't be available widely immediately – Pokebeach says that right now, only players visiting select stores in the Netherlands will get a card if they spend €30 – the hope, according to VGC, is that the 100K print run will lessen demand and drop auction prices.

The promotion is set to kick off on 10th February, 2024.

