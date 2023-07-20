Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Supernatural neo-noir shooter El Paso, Elsewhere out in September

No Payne, no gain.

El Paso Elsewhere - dive-rolling to the side while shooting dual pistols at a monster in a white-tiled, blood-stained room
Image credit: Strange Scaffold
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on

El Paso, Elsewhere, the latest game from developer Strange Scaffold, now has a release date in September for PC and Xbox.

Described by Strange Scaffold as a "third-person love letter to classic shooters", the game tasks players, as protagonist James Savage, with battling various supernatural enemies whilst descending through 50 floors of a motel to hunt down Draculae, the lord of vampires and Savage's former lover. The Max Payne era of shooters is cited as the main inspiration for the game.

The release date was announced with an animated music video for Stay Awake, a song from the game's hip-hop soundtrack.

El Paso, Elsewhere Animated Music Video - Stay Awake

Strange Scaffold is the studio from Xalavier Nelson Jr, and is known for its quirky games including An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs, Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator, and Sunshine Shuffle (which you might have seen because of either its adorable animal criminal crew or because Nelson Jr accidentally "goofed too close to the sun" and accidentally got the game blocked on Switch).

A demo for the game is currently live if you're interested in checking it out, though last year Chris Tapsell was able to go hands-on with El Paso, Elsewhere at GDC. Chris enjoyed the game's mash-up of Blade and Max Payne and found he was instantly sold on its low-poly art and bullet-time infused combat.

El Paso, Elsewhere launches on PC and Xbox on 26th September.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch