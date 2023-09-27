Statue maker Gaming Heads told to destroy all PlayStation merchandise, it claims

Video game statue maker Gaming Heads has claimed it was told by Sony to destroy its licensed merchandise, including items already paid for but not yet shipped to customers.

The company has shared an open letter to Sony on social media and its website, apologising to customers for the situation and stating this was "PlayStation's decision, not ours".

The items it claims to have been told to destroy include in-stock items, items ready to be shipped, items in production, and items in development. These are from a range of franchises, including The Last of Us, God of War, Bloodborne, and Ratchet & Clank.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition Announcement Trailer PS5 Games

"We have worked with Sony PlayStation for more than 10 years to bring you some of the best video game collectibles and have been trying hard to get them to change their mind," reads the statement.

"They know you have paid your hard-earned money for items that are ready to ship to you or that are in production but unfortunately, after doing all that we can, they have told us not to ship your orders to you."

The open letter firmly places blame on Sony in a bid to appeal to customers, stating Sony has already received royalties on orders placed. It even specifically calls out a Sony employee by name who it says is responsible, and who it steers customer complaints directly to.

"We remember Sony PlayStation's old tagline that they are 'for the Players'... but given their recent decision that they know adversely affects those in the collecting community willing to spend more on Sony PlayStation merchandise than an actual console, we are now not so sure," reads the statement.

Many responses to the post have aired their disappointment in Sony, though others have directed their anger at Gaming Heads. One customer has stated their transaction was with Gaming Heads and has demanded a refund. Others have complained about Tomb Raider statues promised for the game's 20th anniversary (2016) that are yet to be fulfilled.

Over on the Gaming Heads Facebook page, customers are complaining that refunds are the responsibility of the merch company and not Sony, as VGC reports. "This is insanely fishy," said one customer.

Sony is yet to respond publicly to the open letter. Eurogamer has contacted Sony for comment.