Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection gets first patch following troubled launch

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection did not have a good debut. On its release, players were met with a myriad of bugs and limited servers for each platform, resulting in many asking for a refund. The collection currently sits with an "Overwhelmingly Negative" review average on Steam.

Aspyr acknowledged the poor launch state soon after the collection was released, stating it had "experienced critical errors", and would work to address the many issues. Now, it is starting to make good on that promise, with the first major patch for its Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

This patch aims to address a multitude of issues across multiplayer, audio and visuals, many of which really should have been ready at launch. It is available now for those on Steam, with Aspyr saying it is still in the submission and certification process for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles.

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - Launch Trailer

You can read the full notes for Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection's patch below:

Multiplayer

[BF2] Fixed a crash related to client message sends.

[BF2] Fixed the launch prompt to be present after timing out or selecting cancel while joining a server.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed password-locked games to no longer appear via the Quick Match option.

Control Schemes

[BF1] Fixed a crash when entering the split screen menu in BF1 where Player 1 would incorrectly be assigned to Player 2.

[BF2] Fixed a crash that would occur when attempting to build fleets while using Mouse and Keyboard in Galactic Conquest on BF2.

[BF2] Fixed bonuses to be able to be highlighted in the Bonus Selection screen in Galactic Conquest.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed Invert Y-Axis option to be visible.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed the options for Flip X-Axis and Swap LS and RS to be unhidden

[BF1][BF2] Fixed split screen games to be able to be started when only one controller is connected.

Visuals

[BF1] Fixed an issue where the 'L' button prompt would overlap the top arrow on the Instant Action menu.

[BF1] Fixed an issue in multiplayer mode where AI units would slide when not in direct sight of a human player.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the zoom-in scope crosshair image would not appropriately fit widescreen displays.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where hit VFX and hit character animations could not be seen by clients in Hero Assault mode. (long range).

[BF2] Fixed textures on Utapau map.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Kamino map in BF2 where the lights and bloom VFX within were not displaying properly.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Endor: Bunker map in BF2 where a tree was clipping up through the middle of a walkway.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where a seam in the skybox was visible on some maps in Battlefront 2.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Naboo map in BF2 where the railing texture was missing.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on Space maps in BF2 where a small white cube was present at the base of all openable doors on Republic, CIS, and Rebel capital ships.

[BF2] Fixed an issue on the Galactic Conquest screen in BF2 where a player's name and their credit count would be overlapped by bonus boxes on the Bonus tab.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the ESC menu would stay on the screen if it was opened at the end of a match.

[BF2] Fixed an issue in Galactic Conquest where the hilt from the lightsaber icon would not show the Leader bonus.

[BF2] Fixed units sliding after respawn on XL maps.

[BF2] Fixed the jetpack gauge to correctly align.

[BF2][Split screen] Fixed the ammo counter reticle to fit inside the aiming reticle.

[BF1][BF2] The colorblind mode selection screen no longer overlaps with the text at the bottom of the screen.

Fixed the Quit and Register Your Game buttons to align correctly.

Hero Assault

Re-Balanced Asajj Ventress' abilities

Fixed Kit Fisto lightsaber to animate.

Fixed Kit Fisto's Force power to no longer remain stuck to the client in multiplayer.

Audio

[BF1][Audio] Fixed the Battlefront 1 loading screen sounds.

[BF2] Fixed a crash that occurred when an audio output device was disconnected.

[BF2] Fixed the music to play on several maps in the Hero Assault mode.

[BF2] Fixed blaster SFX for certain Hero characters' weapons to play at the correct volume.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue where the audio outputs would reverse.

Other Notable Bug Fixes

[BF1] Fixed the soft locks upon finishing the game at the Victory screen.

[BF1] Fixed a bridge in Bespin: Cloud City to allow a Droideka to roll on it.

[BF2] Fixed Naboo Area 3's respawn blocker.

[BF2] Fixed collision issues affecting multiple maps.

[BF2] Fixed the Assault gamemode to be present in the Mode section of the Pick Search Options menu.

[BF2] Fixed the reinforcements to correctly deduct 1 reinforcement when the Republic or Rebels die on Death Star.

[BF2] Fixed the Map and Mode settings reset button.

[BF1][BF2] Fixed the "Load Fail" error that occurred when loading a profile.

In addition to the above, the developer said it is "continuing to make server-side adjustments to improve the online multiplayer experience". It is also working on a second update for the collection.

Image credit: Aspyr

The onslaught of bugs is not the only controversy surrounding Aspyr's Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection.

The developer has also come under fire for using a modder's work without their permission, with the modder in question calling the whole experience a "gut-punch".