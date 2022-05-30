If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

SoulCalibur 2 HD was recently delisted on Xbox

Spawn out.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on

Fighting game fans are puzzled as to why SoulCalibur 2 HD - still available to play via Xbox 360 backwards compatibility - has become unavailable to buy on Xbox via the Microsoft Store.

The removal was spotted over the weekend by Jon Cartwright and appears to be recent (thanks, VG247). SoulCalibur for the OG Xbox has also been delisted, it was noted, although this seems to have happened some time ago.

SoulCalibur 2 HD now shows a "not available separately" message when attempting to buy the game via the Microsoft Store's website - though it does not appear to be available elsewhere as part of any bundle - and "not available at this time" via Xbox consoles.

Watch on YouTube
A look at SoulCalibur 6.

Fan speculation points to SoulCalibur 2 HD potentially being delisted due to its inclusion of Todd McFarlane character Spawn, who guest-starred in the game's Xbox version. (PlayStation got Heihachi from Tekken, while the Nintendo GameCube edition memorably got Link).

For anyone keen to pick up a copy in the immediate future, there is a workaround. Voucher codes for a digital download can still be purchased outside of the Xbox store, such as at GAME, and redeemed.

We've asked SoulCalibur publisher Bandai Namco for more on why the game has disappeared - and if it may return.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch