Sony says it wouldn't share PS6 details with Microsoft-owned Activision

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has said that Sony would no longer be able to share details of its upcoming console hardware with Call of Duty maker Activision, if Microsoft's proposed $68.7bn buyout was approved by regulators.

Speaking to the US Federal Trade Commission, which is currently involved in legal proceedings to block the deal, Ryan said Sony "simply could not run the risk of a company that was owned by a direct competitor having access to that information".

Ryan's comments date from April this year, when the FTC questioned the PlayStation CEO on statements submitted by Sony designed to give its perspective on the deal. Chief among those is the worry by Sony that its game development processes would be interrupted as it "could no longer share confidential details about its next console in development".

In follow-up questions, Ryan is asked about the impact of sharing information - and what might change if Sony was no longer closely collaborating with Activision on games such as Call of Duty.

Ryan's response on the potential damage to Sony of Microsoft knowing PS6 details is largely redacted from the public version of the court documentation.

From what is publicly available, we can see Ryan suggest Microsoft would have less of an incentive to develop PlayStation-specific features for Activision games, post-buyout.

"I believe that [Microsoft]'s incentives - their primary incentive will, at post-acquisition, would be to optimise its overall Xbox business, not the business of Activision," Ryan said.

In an FTC v MS/ABK deposition, PlayStation chief Jim Ryan said that, if deal closes, Sony couldn't tell Activision about its next console



Another largely-redacted section discusses Microsoft's previous buyout of Minecraft maker Mojang, and apparent concerns by Sony over the level of access its rival gained to knowledge of PlayStation console development from that.

Lastly, Ryan is asked to describe the level of sensitivity regarding information on features in development for PlayStation consoles. "Immensely sensitive," is his reply.

While PS6 is likely still a number of years away, Activision will of course need early details of what to expect from any upcoming hardware in order to prepare games for the console's launch ahead of time. It's easy to see Sony wanting the latest Call of Duty on PS6 immediately, tuned to show off what the new hardware is capable of. And in the months - if not years - before arrival, Sony - like any hardware manufacturer - will share software development kits with near-final console specifications to enable game makers to get ready.

Axios' Stephen Totilo, who surfaced the court transcript this week, highlighted that there was no sign here of Ryan being quizzed on when the opposite situation is already in effect: for example, when Microsoft has to deal with Sony-owned studios such as Destiny developer Bungie and Major League Baseball maker Sony San Diego for Xbox versions of those games.

Last week, the FTC temporarily blocked Microsoft's Activision Blizzard buyout - a move Microsoft said it welcomed, with the reasoning that this will now likely escalate the US' ultimate decision on whether the deal should be passed.