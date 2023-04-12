WW1 horror Amnesia: The Bunker delayed again, but only by a week

Amnesia: The Bunker, SOMA developer Frictional Games "unscripted" WW1 horror, has been delayed again, albeit only by a week. It's now due to release for PC on 23rd May, giving the studio a little extra time to "make sure everything is perfect before launch".

The Bunker, as you might already know, is the fourth game in Frictional's Amnesia series, following on from 2010's acclaimed The Dark Descent, its Chinese-Room-developed successor A Machine for Pigs, and 2021's Rebirth. It's also a bit of a departure for the series, trading traditionally linear tales of horror for "unscripted" scares in a nightmarish semi-open-world.

This time around, players take on the role of Henri Clément, a French soldier who, over the course of the game, is relentlessly pursued by an "adaptive" otherworldly creature through the claustrophobic confines of a dimly lit underground bunker.

Watch on YouTube Amnesia: The Bunker story trailer.

Survival requires exploration and experimentation with the tools at your disposal - including a noisy dynamo flashlight and a cumbersome revolver - but, in another departure for the series, objects, threats, and resources change each play through for a more unpredictable experience.

Amnesia: The Bunker was originally scheduled to launch in March, but Frictional pushed that date back to 16th May following a "slew of illnesses [affecting] development". However, the studio has now announced a second, much shorter delay to 23rd May.

This, the developer explained in a statement accompanying the news, will give the studio "a little more time to polish the game and make sure everything is perfect before launch". A separate press release admits the move will also help The Bunker "avoid a week packed with awesome titles from other talented studios".

Amnesia: The Bunker will be available on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store come its revised release date of 23rd May.