Solium Infernum launches, as developer faces uncertain future

Cult classic strategy game revival Solium Infernum is now available on Steam, as its developer League of Geeks continues to face an uncertain future.

This new version of Solium Infernum - where you aim to claim the Infernal Throne of Hell by navigating political intrigue, military strategy and beytrayal - boasts an all-new single-player campaign and asynchronous multiplayer, alongside a visual refresh.

But behind the scenes, its developer's fate seems to remain uncertain. League of Geeks, previously behind the well-received strategy board game Armello, suffered layoffs in December, with around half of its 70-something team let go.

Most of those layoffs focused on the team within League of Geeks working on Jumplight Odyssey, an early access roguelike management sim, whose development is now on an "indefinite pause".

In a blog update at the time, League of Geeks studio director Trent Kusters described the "devastating position" the company now found itself in.

"Rapidly rising operation costs, a worsening AUD/USD exchange rate, poor Early Access sales, and the unprecedented withdrawal of funding opportunities across the industry, have placed us in a position where, as it currently stands, we are unable to sustain the cost of operations [on Jumplight Odyssey] through to the release of v1.0, which was planned for Q2 of 2024," Kusters wrote.

Solium Infernum is available now via Steam and currently holds a "Very Positive" user average.